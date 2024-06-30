USACE begins construction of operations facility at CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex

The new operations facility at the CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex will consist of a 4,300-square-foot facility adjacent to the tunnel area. The facility will include a laboratory with cold storage, garage work and maintenance space, office and meeting space and visitor briefing area. Supporting facilities will include site development, utilities and connection, well and pump house, fire water tank, information systems, and other elements.



The structure will contribute to significant advances in permafrost engineering, geotechnical research and a greater understanding of life in extreme environments.

