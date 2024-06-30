USACE breaks ground on operations facility at CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex in Interior Alaska

Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming operations facility at the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory Permafrost Tunnel Complex on Jun. 25. He joined Col. Christian Patterson and Dr. David Pittman of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) as well as Dr. Ivan Beckman of CRREL in celebrating the occasion and touring the tunnel.



The new structure will provide important support to the project’s research team, contributing to significant advances in permafrost engineering and geotechnical research. Spanning 4,300 square feet, the facility will include a laboratory with cold storage, garage work and maintenance spaces as well as offices and a visitor area.



Situated on a 16-acre parcel near Fox, Alaska, the Permafrost Tunnel Complex consists of a 650-meter-long tunnel dug into a large block of continuous permafrost. Over the last six decades, researchers from around the world have meticulously studied its permafrost features, which include ice wedges, segregated ice, thermokarst cave ice, frozen silts, gravels and organic material.



“This facility will impact the entire world beyond Alaska and the Arctic by helping us understand our fast-changing environment,” Palazzini said. “In the Arctic, we maintain our readiness by understanding the permafrost beneath us.”

