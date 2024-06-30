Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska District commander provides remarks at groundbreaking ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Alaska District commander provides remarks at groundbreaking ceremony

    FOX, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, provided remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new operations facility at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex in Interior Alaska on Jun. 25.

    “This facility will impact the entire world beyond Alaska and the Arctic by helping us understand our fast-changing environment,” Palazzini said. “In the Arctic, we maintain our readiness by understanding the permafrost beneath us.”

