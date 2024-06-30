Alaska District commander provides remarks at groundbreaking ceremony

Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, provided remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new operations facility at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex in Interior Alaska on Jun. 25.



“This facility will impact the entire world beyond Alaska and the Arctic by helping us understand our fast-changing environment,” Palazzini said. “In the Arctic, we maintain our readiness by understanding the permafrost beneath us.”

Date Taken: 06.25.2024