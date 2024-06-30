Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army ERDC director presents coins to Alaska District leaders [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army ERDC director presents coins to Alaska District leaders

    FOX, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Dr. David Pittman, director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, presented coins to Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, and Maj. Stephen Austria, chief of the Denali Area Office, in recognition of their leadership and dedication in support of the upcoming operations facility at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex.

