Dr. David Pittman, director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, presented coins to Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, and Maj. Stephen Austria, chief of the Denali Area Office, in recognition of their leadership and dedication in support of the upcoming operations facility at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8515748
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-FN111-1002
|Resolution:
|2186x1130
|Size:
|545.6 KB
|Location:
|FOX, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army ERDC director presents coins to Alaska District leaders [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT