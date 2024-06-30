U.S. Army ERDC director presents coins to Alaska District leaders

Dr. David Pittman, director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, presented coins to Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, district commander, and Maj. Stephen Austria, chief of the Denali Area Office, in recognition of their leadership and dedication in support of the upcoming operations facility at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex.

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Location: FOX, ALASKA, US