Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tour group visits CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex [Image 5 of 6]

    Tour group visits CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex

    FOX, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Attendees from the groundbreaking ceremony for the new operations facility at the CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex toured the tunnel complex after the event.

    Begun in 1963, the tunnel project initiated an international effort to better understand permafrost that has lasted six decades. The tunnel intersects a wide range of permafrost features including ice wedges, segregated ice, thermokarst cave ice, frozen silts, gravels and organic material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8515751
    VIRIN: 240625-A-FN111-1005
    Resolution: 2291x1898
    Size: 634.42 KB
    Location: FOX, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tour group visits CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE breaks ground on operations facility at CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex in Interior Alaska
    U.S. Army ERDC director presents coins to Alaska District leaders
    Alaska District commander provides remarks at groundbreaking ceremony
    ERDC and Alaska District leaders tour Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex
    Tour group visits CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex
    USACE begins construction of operations facility at CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USACE
    Engineering
    Climate
    ERDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT