Tour group visits CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex

Attendees from the groundbreaking ceremony for the new operations facility at the CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex toured the tunnel complex after the event.



Begun in 1963, the tunnel project initiated an international effort to better understand permafrost that has lasted six decades. The tunnel intersects a wide range of permafrost features including ice wedges, segregated ice, thermokarst cave ice, frozen silts, gravels and organic material.

