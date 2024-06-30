ERDC and Alaska District leaders tour Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex

After the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming operations facility on Jun. 25, the research team at the Permafrost Tunnel Research Complex led a tour of the tunnel.



Situated on a 16-acre parcel near Fox, Alaska, the Permafrost Tunnel Complex consists of a 650-meter-long tunnel dug into a large block of continuous permafrost. Over the last six decades, researchers from around the world have meticulously studied its permafrost features, which include ice wedges, segregated ice, thermokarst cave ice, frozen silts, gravels and organic material.

