Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Theresa Chandler, the great-great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson gives her remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling for former U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor while conducting the Andrews’ Raid of “The General” Locomotive during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. Wilson and Shadrach were assigned to the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

