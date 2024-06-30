Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Theresa Chandler, the great-great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson and Gerald Taylor, the great-great-nephew of Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach unveil the Hall of Heroes plaque during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were awarded for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the American Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

