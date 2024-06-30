Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 5 of 9]

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

    PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives his remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling for former U.S. Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Former U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their actions of valor at Andrews’ Raid while assigned then - to the 2nd Ohio Infantry Regiment, Union Army, during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8515016
    VIRIN: 240704-A-WI099-1157
    Resolution: 8179x5453
    Size: 32.57 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Civil War
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    George D. Wilson
    Philip G. Shadrach
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT