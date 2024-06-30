Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives his remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling for former U.S. Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Former U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their actions of valor at Andrews’ Raid while assigned then - to the 2nd Ohio Infantry Regiment, Union Army, during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

