Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Gerald Taylor, the great-great-nephew of Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach listens to remarks given during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach, both assigned then – to the 2nd Ohio Infantry Regiment, Union Army, were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their actions of valor at Andrews’ Raid during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

