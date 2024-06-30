Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George talks to family members of former U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach before the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling for former Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were awarded the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor for their role in the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" during the American Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

