    USS Tripoli Working Party [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Working Party

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240701-N-KX492-2014

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Munoz, from River Bank, California, load stores onto aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a working party, in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

