USS Tripoli Working Party

240701-N-KX492-2014



Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Munoz, from River Bank, California, load stores onto aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a working party, in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

