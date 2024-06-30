Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore

240701-N-KX492-2087



Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Yarrington, the ship’s maintenance and materials officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

