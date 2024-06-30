Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore [Image 2 of 6]

    Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240701-N-KX492-2087

    Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Yarrington, the ship’s maintenance and materials officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Navy
    Sailor
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

