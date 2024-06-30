240701-N-KX492-2098



Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Bittner, the combat systems officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore [Image 6 of 6]