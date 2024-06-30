Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore

240701-N-KX492-2098
Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Bittner, the combat systems officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 20:32
Photo ID:
|8514571
VIRIN:
|240701-N-KX492-2098
Resolution:
|4217x2811
Size:
|1.79 MB
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
