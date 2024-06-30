240701-N-KX492-2001



Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims, from Palestine, Texas, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Munoz, from River Bank, California, load stores onto aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a working party, in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8514573 VIRIN: 240701-N-KX492-2004 Resolution: 4448x2965 Size: 1.85 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Working Party [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.