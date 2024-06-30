Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Executive Department holds Awards at Quarters [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Executive Department holds Awards at Quarters

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the administration officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, presents a letter of commendation to Airman Jannelle Chambers, from Panama City Beach, Florida, during an award ceremony in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8514569
    VIRIN: 240701-N-KX492-1008
    Resolution: 3993x2662
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

