Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the administration officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, presents a letter of commendation to Airman Jannelle Chambers, from Panama City Beach, Florida, during an award ceremony in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8514569
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-KX492-1008
|Resolution:
|3993x2662
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Executive Department holds Awards at Quarters [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
