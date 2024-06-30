USS Tripoli Executive Department holds Awards at Quarters

Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the administration officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, presents a letter of commendation to Airman Jannelle Chambers, from Panama City Beach, Florida, during an award ceremony in San Diego, July 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

