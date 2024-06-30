Tripoli Commemorates Two Sailors During A Piping Ashore

240701-N-KX492-3014



Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Batts, from Fresno, California, salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 2, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US