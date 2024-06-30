U.S. Army Capt. Adrian Martinez (left) and U.S. Army Maj. Cristine Wells (center), both assigned to Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, along with Honduran Air Force Sgt. Maj. Aleman, a HAF medical professional, provides preventative health supplies to patients during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. These readiness exercises have become a staple of JTF-Bravo’s enduring presence in Central America to show our unity with our Honduran partners.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8514068
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-KD333-4851
|Resolution:
|3997x2855
|Size:
|484.58 KB
|Location:
|LA PAZ, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Over 475 La Paz community members receive medical care
