    Over 475 La Paz community members receive medical care

    LA PAZ, HONDURAS

    07.03.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    LA PAZ, Honduras – Service members assigned to Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducted a Medical Readiness Training Exercise with Honduran Air Force medical professionals and security personnel, Red Cross, Ministry of Health, Honduran National Police, Building Minds School’s volunteer translators and local municipality representatives at La Paz, Honduras, July 1-2, 2024.

    Over 475 community members were provided dental, preventative health, pharmacy and medical screening services during the 2-day event.

    In the past 12 months, JTF-Bravo’s medical professionals have treated over 8,500 patients in Central America through exercises like these, providing surgical, dental, medical and trauma care.

    MEDRETEs support U.S. Southern Command's humanitarian and civil assistance programs and build civil-military cooperation between the U.S. and our partner nations by enhancing medical training with host nation military forces, as well as government and civilian organizations.

    TAGS

    ARFOR; MEDRETE; Medical Readiness Training Exercise; Honduras; JTF-Bravo; Joint Task Force Bravo

