Over 475 La Paz community members receive medical care

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson | U.S. Army Capt. Adrian Martinez (left) and U.S. Army Maj. Cristine Wells (center), both assigned to Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, along with Honduran Air Force Sgt. Maj. Aleman, a HAF medical professional, provides preventative health supplies to patients during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. These readiness exercises have become a staple of JTF-Bravo’s enduring presence in Central America to show our unity with our Honduran partners. see less | View Image Page