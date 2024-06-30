JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE

U.S. Army Col. Yulius Mustafa, Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, examines a child during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. In the past 12 months, JTF-Bravo’s medical professionals have treated over 8,500 patients in Central America through exercises like these, providing surgical, dental, medical and trauma care.

