JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE

U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Munoz, Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, watches a Honduran Air Force medical professional conduct tooth extractions during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. These MEDRETEs have become a staple of JTF-Bravo’s enduring presence in Central America to show our unity with our Honduran partners.

