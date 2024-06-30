Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE [Image 9 of 12]

    JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE

    LA PAZ, HONDURAS

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jysly Mueblas, Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, helps a Honduran Air Force medical professional conduct tooth extractions during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. MEDRETEs support U.S. Southern Command's humanitarian and civil assistance programs and build civil-military cooperation between the U.S. and our partner nations.

    Location: LA PAZ, HN
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Over 475 La Paz community members receive medical care

    MEDRETE
    Honduras
    Medical Readiness Training Exercise
    JTF-Bravo
    ARFOR
    JTF-Bravo Medical Element

