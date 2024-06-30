U.S. Army Sgt. Jysly Mueblas, Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, helps a Honduran Air Force medical professional conduct tooth extractions during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. MEDRETEs support U.S. Southern Command's humanitarian and civil assistance programs and build civil-military cooperation between the U.S. and our partner nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:43 Photo ID: 8514065 VIRIN: 240701-F-KD333-4443 Resolution: 4635x3373 Size: 465.33 KB Location: LA PAZ, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.