JTF-Bravo La Paz MEDRETE

U.S. Army Sgt. Emily Puga, Army Forces Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives medicinal instructions to a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise at La Paz, Honduras, July 1, 2024. In the past 12 months, JTF-Bravo’s medical professionals have treated over 8,500 patients in Central America through exercises like these, providing surgical, dental, medical and trauma care.
Over 475 La Paz community members receive medical care
