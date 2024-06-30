The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich emerges from the water after a successful scuba diving session, surrounded by his team and instructors, following his unique underwater reenlistment ceremony with the 10th Support Group off the coast of Okinawa.

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: OKINAWA, JP