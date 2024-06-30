Maj. Robert S. Bourgeau conducts a safety briefing for the team on the pier, ensuring all divers, including Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich, are well-prepared and informed before the underwater reenlistment ceremony. This gathering highlights the careful coordination and commitment to safety that characterizes such unique military operations, with team members attentively gearing up for the dive.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 00:18
|Photo ID:
|8512900
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-FN691-9418
|Resolution:
|6235x3954
|Size:
|13.61 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT