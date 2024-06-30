Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 4 of 9]

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Maj. Robert S. Bourgeau conducts a safety briefing for the team on the pier, ensuring all divers, including Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich, are well-prepared and informed before the underwater reenlistment ceremony. This gathering highlights the careful coordination and commitment to safety that characterizes such unique military operations, with team members attentively gearing up for the dive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8512900
    VIRIN: 240627-A-FN691-9418
    Resolution: 6235x3954
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dive
    scuba
    reenlisting
    Army
    10th Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT