Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich of the 10th Support Group, geared up post-scuba dive, reflects on the deep personal commitment to his reenlistment ceremony conducted underwater off the coast of Okinawa, blending his passion for diving with his dedication to military service.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 00:18
|Photo ID:
|8512898
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-FN691-4633
|Resolution:
|6188x4480
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
