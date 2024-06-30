Anita Tomasich, from above the water, snorkels and watches as Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich participates in his underwater reenlistment ceremony. Her presence from the surface adds a layer of familial support as she observes the profound moments of his commitment renewal, blending personal connection with the ceremonial proceedings below.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 00:18
|Photo ID:
|8512903
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-FN691-8867
|Resolution:
|3029x2114
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT