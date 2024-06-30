The folded American flag, held by the retention officer, is poised for a special underwater reenlistment ceremony. This flag, which Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich will reenlist in front of, symbolizes the enduring values and commitments that guide his military service, connecting deeply rooted traditions with the unique circumstances of an underwater setting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:18 Photo ID: 8512902 VIRIN: 240627-A-FN691-8843 Resolution: 6347x3994 Size: 14.87 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.