Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち [Image 5 of 9]

    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    The folded American flag, held by the retention officer, is poised for a special underwater reenlistment ceremony. This flag, which Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich will reenlist in front of, symbolizes the enduring values and commitments that guide his military service, connecting deeply rooted traditions with the unique circumstances of an underwater setting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8512902
    VIRIN: 240627-A-FN691-8843
    Resolution: 6347x3994
    Size: 14.87 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich
    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dive
    scuba
    reenlisting
    Army
    10th Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT