    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich [Image 8 of 9]

    The Dive into Commitment: The Unconventional Reenlistment of Sgt. 1st Class Tomasich

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    In the vibrant waters off Okinawa, Sgt. 1st Class Corey O. Tomasich conducts his reenlistment in an extraordinary underwater ceremony, orchestrated by Maj. Robert S. Bourgeau. Flanked by Capt. Erik McDowell and Capt. Timothy Robinson, who proudly hold the American flag, the ceremony captures a unique blend of military tradition and personal passion. This moment, deep beneath the ocean's surface, symbolizes a strong commitment to service, as Tomasich renews his vows surrounded by the clear blue waters, supported by his fellow soldiers and the historic emblem of their nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8512905
    VIRIN: 240627-A-FN691-7327
    Resolution: 3712x2391
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
