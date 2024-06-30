U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Henry, 354th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, renders a final salute to her Airmen at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Henry will become the deputy commander for the 28th Mission Support Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:19 Photo ID: 8512559 VIRIN: 240702-F-CJ259-1043 Resolution: 5176x3444 Size: 1.59 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.