354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Henry, 354th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, renders remarks during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Henry will become the deputy commander for the 28th Mission Support Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

