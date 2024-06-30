Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command [Image 4 of 6]

    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Antonio Alvarado (left), 354th Mission Support Group commander, hands a Meritorious Service Medal certificate to Lt. Col. Amanda Henry, 354th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Henry will become the deputy commander for the 28th Mission Support Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8512557
    VIRIN: 240702-F-CJ259-1003
    Resolution: 4488x2986
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    PACAF
    CoC
    Eielson AFB
    354 FSS
    354 FSS CoC

