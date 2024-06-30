Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command [Image 5 of 6]

    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Ground, 354th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, renders an initial salute to her Airmen at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Ground was previously the deputy commander of the Air Force element at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8512558
    VIRIN: 240702-F-CJ259-1053
    Resolution: 4868x3239
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command
    354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CoC
    Eielson AFB
    354 FSS
    354 FSS CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT