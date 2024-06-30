U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Ground, 354th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, renders an initial salute to her Airmen at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Ground was previously the deputy commander of the Air Force element at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:19 Photo ID: 8512558 VIRIN: 240702-F-CJ259-1053 Resolution: 4868x3239 Size: 1.36 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.