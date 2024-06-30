354th Force Support Squadron holds change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Antonio Alvarado (left), 354th Mission Support Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Lt. Col. Michelle Ground, 354th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Ground was previously the deputy commander of the Air Force element at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

