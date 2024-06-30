Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6]

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Members of Team Robins greet Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 78th Air Base Wing incoming command chief, and his wife, Barbara, in a receiving line following a change of responsibility ceremony held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. Prior to taking his position at Robins, Morales served as the command chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

