Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 6]

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, right, passes the 78th Air Base Wing guidon back to Col. Deedrick Reese, 78th ABW commander, after accepting responsibility for the position of the 78th ABW command chief at the first 78th ABW Change of Command Ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. As command Chief, Morales is responsible for the readiness, professional development, morale and welfare for 2,700 Airmen in the wing and more than 22,000 Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8511021
    VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1214
    Resolution: 2089x3133
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT