78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, right, passes the 78th Air Base Wing guidon back to Col. Deedrick Reese, 78th ABW commander, after accepting responsibility for the position of the 78th ABW command chief at the first 78th ABW Change of Command Ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. As command Chief, Morales is responsible for the readiness, professional development, morale and welfare for 2,700 Airmen in the wing and more than 22,000 Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

