    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 6]

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Deedrick Reese, center, 78th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, right, 78th ABW incoming command chief, applaud as Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 78th ABW outgoing command chief, wraps up departing remarks before relinquishing responsibility of his position at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. Magaña served as 78th ABW command chief since 2022 and moved on to work with the Defense Health Agency after relinquishing his command chief position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8511019
    VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1194
    Resolution: 5536x3691
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

