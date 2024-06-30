Col. Deedrick Reese, center, 78th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, right, 78th ABW incoming command chief, applaud as Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 78th ABW outgoing command chief, wraps up departing remarks before relinquishing responsibility of his position at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. Magaña served as 78th ABW command chief since 2022 and moved on to work with the Defense Health Agency after relinquishing his command chief position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024
Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton