    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 6]

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Deedrick Reese, back left, 78th Air Base Wing commander, presides over the 78th ABW’s first Change of Responsibility Ceremony held at the Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. At the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 78th ABW outgoing command chief, relinquished responsibility while Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 78th ABW incoming command chief, accepted responsibility of the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8511017
    VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1140
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony

    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

