Col. Deedrick Reese, back left, 78th Air Base Wing commander, presides over the 78th ABW’s first Change of Responsibility Ceremony held at the Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. At the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 78th ABW outgoing command chief, relinquished responsibility while Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 78th ABW incoming command chief, accepted responsibility of the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29 Photo ID: 8511017 VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1140 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.41 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.