78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

Col. Deedrick Reese, 78th Air Base Wing commander, gives remarks during the first 78th ABW Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. During the ceremony, outgoing 78th ABW Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña relinquished his responsibilities as Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales took up the mantle of 78th ABW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

