Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 78th Air Base Wing command chief, gives remarks after accepting officially accepting the duties of command chief during the first 78th ABW Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. Prior to taking over as the 78th ABW command chief, Morales served as the 88th ABW command chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29 Photo ID: 8511020 VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1200 Resolution: 3539x2359 Size: 6.21 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.