Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 6]

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 78th Air Base Wing command chief, gives remarks after accepting officially accepting the duties of command chief during the first 78th ABW Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2024. Prior to taking over as the 78th ABW command chief, Morales served as the 88th ABW command chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8511020
    VIRIN: 240701-F-UI543-1200
    Resolution: 3539x2359
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility
    78ABW CCC Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT