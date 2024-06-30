Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters fly over Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. The 52nd Fighter Wing utilizes the F-16 aircraft in their mission to deliver airpower options to deter and combat aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE