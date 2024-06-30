Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter flies over Germany, June 28, 2024. The 52nd Fighter Wing maintains and employs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft in support of NATO and national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 03:40
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
