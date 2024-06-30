U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter flies over Germany, June 28, 2024. The 52nd Fighter Wing maintains and employs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft in support of NATO and national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen