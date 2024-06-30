Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters taxi down a runway before takeoff, June 28, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 480th Fighter Squadron operates over two dozen block 50 F-16 aircraft in the most challenging air-to-air and air-to-ground mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8510510
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-HH678-1024
|Resolution:
|7133x4755
|Size:
|428.12 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT