Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters taxi down a runway before takeoff, June 28, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 480th Fighter Squadron operates over two dozen block 50 F-16 aircraft in the most challenging air-to-air and air-to-ground mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

