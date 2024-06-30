Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter flies over Germany, June 28, 2024. The 480th Fighter Squadron is capable of performing the “Wild Weasel” mission of suppression and destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD) with the use of the F-16 aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

