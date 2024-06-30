Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training [Image 6 of 7]

    Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter flies over Germany, June 28, 2024. The 480th Fighter Squadron is capable of performing the “Wild Weasel” mission of suppression and destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD) with the use of the F-16 aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 03:40
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    Spangdahlem AB
    480th FS

