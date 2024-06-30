Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters gear up for a training sortie, June 28, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Fighter Wing maintains, deploys and employs F-16’s in support of NATO and the national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE