Maintaining Readiness: Spangdahlem conducts F-16 training

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter prepare for takeoff, June 28, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

