Navy Ensign Hannah Walz of NAS Pensacola, Florida rounds the corner during the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship hosted by Naval Base Ventura County, California on June 29. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard racers), Air Force (with Space Force Racers) and Canada. Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8507575
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-RQ616-1182
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship [Image 11 of 11], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailor wins seventh Army Forces Triathlon, as Navy dominates the field
