2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

From left to right: Marine Col. Christine Houser of MCB Camp Pendelton; Air Force Major Esther Willet of F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; and Army Major Christyn Gaa of Fort Bliss, Texas on top of the podium for the Armed Forces Women's Masters Division of the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships was held at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., June 26-30. Service members from Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force (with Space Force) battled alongside the Canadian forces for gold. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells/USACAPOC(A) PAO)

