From left to right Men's Armed Forces medalists: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Warrick of NB San Diego, Calif.; Lt. Cmdr Kyle Hooker of the Pentagon; and Air Force 2d lt. Samuel Busa of NAS Pensacola, Florida. 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships was held at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., June 26-30. Service members from Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force (with Space Force) battled alongside the Canadian forces for gold. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells/USACAPOC(A) PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 12:57 Photo ID: 8507569 VIRIN: 240629-A-GI910-1005 Resolution: 3276x4202 Size: 7.94 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship [Image 11 of 11], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.