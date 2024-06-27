Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship [Image 5 of 11]

    2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    From left to right Men's Armed Forces medalists: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Warrick of NB San Diego, Calif.; Lt. Cmdr Kyle Hooker of the Pentagon; and Air Force 2d lt. Samuel Busa of NAS Pensacola, Florida. 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships was held at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., June 26-30. Service members from Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force (with Space Force) battled alongside the Canadian forces for gold. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells/USACAPOC(A) PAO)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 12:57
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
