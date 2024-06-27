Navy Ensign Hannah Walz of NAS Pennsacola, Florida wins her first title during the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships was held at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., June 26-30. Service members from Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force (with Space Force) battled alongside the Canadian forces for gold. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells/USACAPOC(A) PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 12:57 Photo ID: 8507573 VIRIN: 240629-A-GI910-1009 Resolution: 3267x2010 Size: 1.96 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship [Image 11 of 11], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.